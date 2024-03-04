Barcelona midfielders De Jong and Pedri injured a week before Champions League match

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says regular midfielders Frenkie De Jong and Pedri will miss upcoming matches because of injuries sustained this weekend. Both players had to be replaced in the first half of the 0-0 draw at Athletic Bilbao in the Spanish league on Sunday. Barcelona says their “recovery will determine” their availability and did not say how long they will be sidelined. The Catalan club hosts Mallorca in the league on Friday before welcoming Napoli in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League on March 12.

