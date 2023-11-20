Barcelona midfielder Gavi to undergo surgery for knee injury sustained with Spain’s national team

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says midfielder Gavi will undergo surgery to repair a complete tear of the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee. Gavi was injured in the first half of Spain’s 3-1 win at Georgia on Sunday in qualifying for the 2024 European Championship. Barcelona said medical exams also revealed an injury to Gavi’s lateral meniscus. The club said the surgery will take place in the coming days and a new medical update will be released later. It did not give a timetable for the player’s recovery but the injury is expected to keep him from playing again this season.

