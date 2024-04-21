Barcelona midfielder De Jong leaves ‘clasico’ on a stretcher after right leg injury

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong has left the field on a stretcher with a right leg injury sustained late in the first half of the “clasico” against Real Madrid in the Spanish league. De Jong was hurt in a clash with Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde in first-half stoppage time at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. Valverde came in hard for a 50-50 ball and struck De Jong’s foot while trying to get to the ball. The Netherlands midfielder was replaced by Pedri.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.