Barcelona, Man United play 2-2 thriller in Europa League

Barcelona and Manchester United served up a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Europa League knockout playoffs. It outranked anything seen in the Champions League this week. The former European champions traded leads in a back-and-forth second half of their first-leg game. Barcelona struck in the 50th minute on Marcos Alonso’s header and leveled in the 76th when Raphinha’s cross curled in untouched. In between, Marcus Rashford beat goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen at his near post with a shot and forced an own goal from Jules Koundé with a low cross that ricocheted off the defender’s chest.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.