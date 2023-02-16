Barcelona, Man United play 2-2 thriller in Europa League

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
Manchester United's Marcus Rashford celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Europa League playoff first leg soccer match between Barcelona and Manchester United at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

Barcelona and Manchester United served up a thrilling 2-2 draw in the Europa League knockout playoffs. It outranked anything seen in the Champions League this week. The former European champions traded leads in a back-and-forth second half of their first-leg game. Barcelona struck in the 50th minute on Marcos Alonso’s header and leveled in the 76th when Raphinha’s cross curled in untouched. In between, Marcus Rashford beat goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen at his near post with a shot and forced an own goal from Jules Koundé with a low cross that ricocheted off the defender’s chest.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.