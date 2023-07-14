Barcelona, Man United fined by UEFA for breaking financial fair play rules

By GRAHAM DUNBAR The Associated Press
FILE - Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, center, is challenged by Real Madrid's Eduardo Camavinga, left, and Real Madrid's David Alaba during the Spanish Copa del Rey semifinal, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Barcelona will open its Spanish league title defense at Getafe when the competition returns to action in mid-August. Real Madrid will visit Barcelona’s Olympic Stadium on the weekend of Oct. 28-29 in the first classic played away from Camp Nou while Europe’s largest soccer stadium undergoes renovations. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has fined Barcelona $560,000 and Manchester United must pay $336,000 for breaking Financial Fair Play rules. It’s part of the last round of financial monitoring using FFP rules that have since been replaced. Barcelona was punished for wrongly reporting profits from “disposal of intangible assets” that should not have been accounted for as income. Man United did not meet its target to approach break-even on soccer-related business including player transfers, wages and social taxes. UEFA’s club finance panel also fined Royal Antwerp, Trabzonspor, İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor and APOEL.

