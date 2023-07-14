Barcelona, Man United fined by UEFA for breaking financial fair play rules

GENEVA (AP) — UEFA has fined Barcelona $560,000 and Manchester United must pay $336,000 for breaking Financial Fair Play rules. It’s part of the last round of financial monitoring using FFP rules that have since been replaced. Barcelona was punished for wrongly reporting profits from “disposal of intangible assets” that should not have been accounted for as income. Man United did not meet its target to approach break-even on soccer-related business including player transfers, wages and social taxes. UEFA’s club finance panel also fined Royal Antwerp, Trabzonspor, İstanbul Başakşehir, Konyaspor and APOEL.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.