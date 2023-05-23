Barcelona loses to Valladolid, Raphinha shows message of support for Vinícius Júnior

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has lost 3-1 at Valladolid for its second consecutive defeat since clinching the title with games to spare. It was the first matchday in the Spanish league since the outpouring of support for Vinícius Júnior following the latest case of racial abuse against the Real Madrid forward. Barcelona forward Raphinha showed a message of support for Vinícius and players from both teams held a banner before the match with the words “racists out of football.” The win moved Valladolid three points clear of the relegation zone.

