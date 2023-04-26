Barcelona loses to Rayo, fails to increase league lead

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has lost Rayo Vallecano to miss a chance to increase its Spanish league lead. The 2-1 loss at Vallecas Stadium kept its gap to second-place Real Madrid at 11 points with seven matches remaining. It could have taken a huge step toward securing its first league title since 2019 if it had won a day after Madrid’s 4-2 loss at Girona. Barcelona’s lead remains comfortable at 11 points. Madrid is focused on the Champions League semifinals against Manchester City and the Copa del Rey final against Osasuna.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.