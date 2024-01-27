Barcelona loses thriller with Villarreal, falls 10 points behind Real Madrid

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has lost a 5-3 thriller to Villarreal and fallen 10 points behind Real Madrid in the Spanish league. Barcelona was trailing by two goals before it rallied back with three goals in 12 minutes. But Villarreal then scored three unanswered goals including two in stoppage time. Vinícius Júnior and Aurélien Tchouaméni scored second-half goals and Real Madrid has overcome Las Palmas 2-1 to reclaim the league lead.

