Barcelona loses at home for the first time this season

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has lost at home for the first time this season when the Spanish league leader was stunned by Las Palmas 2-1. Barcelona had played superbly in the first three months under new coach Hansi Flick and was flying high after convincing victories over Real Madrid in the domestic competition and Bayern Munich in the Champions League. It had won all eight home games overall. But it has now gone three rounds of La Liga without a win. Prior to the loss to Las Palmas, it fell 1-0 at Real Sociedad and drew 2-2 at Celta Vigo. It was Las Palmas’ first win at Barcelona since the 1971-72 season.

