Barcelona loses appeal at UEFA against $537,000 fine for misreporting income amid financial turmoil

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — UEFA says Barcelona lost an appeal against being fined $537,000 for misreporting income under financial monitoring rules. UEFA’s club finance panel imposed the fine in July after Barcelona declared income in 2022 on profit from selling “intangible assets” that were not player transfers. That did not comply with Financial Fair Play rules. Barcelona included the revenue in its accounts amid financial turmoil for the current Spanish champion that has seen Lionel Messi leave. In June 2022, Barcelona made a $222 million deal with investment firm Sixth Street in exchange for 10% of its domestic broadcast rights income over 25 years.

