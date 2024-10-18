Barcelona loses appeal against fine of $542,000 for ‘wilfully and consciously’ misreporting income

Barcelona will have to pay a fine of 500,000 euros ($542,000) after losing another appeal against a ruling by UEFA, which accused the Spanish club of “wilfully and consciously” misreporting income in a bid to comply with European soccer’s financial rules. The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne dismissed Barcelona’s appeal and, in a highly-critical ruling published Friday, said the sanction of 500,000 euros was “actually rather mild.” The case stems from the way Barcelona handled its financial reporting of a deal it secured to sell off a percentage of its broadcast rights for the next 25 years, which UEFA said was “manifestly inaccurate and non-compliant” with its rules aimed at ensuring responsible spending among soccer clubs in Europe.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.