Barcelona into 3rd straight Women’s Champions League final

By The Associated Press
Barcelona's Aitana Bonmati jumps into the arms of Fridolina Rolfo celebrating after teammate Caroline Graham Hansen scored the opening goal during the Women's Champions League semifinal, second leg, soccer match between FC Barcelona and Chelsea FC at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Thursday, April 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona reached its third straight Women’s Champions League final after a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on Thursday in front of more than 72,000 fans at Camp Nou Stadium. The Catalan club advanced 2-1 on aggregate after having won the semifinal first leg 1-0 in London on Saturday. Barcelona lost last year’s final to Lyon, but the previous year it beat Chelsea for its first continental title. Barcelona will face either Arsenal or Wolfsburg, whose second leg is Monday in London after last Sunday’s 2-2 draw in Germany.

