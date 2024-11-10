Barcelona hit by absence of injured Yamal, loses to Sociedad in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona couldn’t overcome the absence of injured Lamine Yamal and saw its seven-game winning run come to an end with a 1-0 loss at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league. The 17-year-old Lamal was ruled out before the game because of a right ankle injury. He was replaced by Fermín López and the team’s attack struggled in the Basque Country, unable to get a single attempt on target. Sheraldo Becker scored a 33rd-minute winner to move Sociedad to eighth place. Barcelona has a six-point lead over Real Madrid. Julián Álvarez scored a second-half winner as Atletico Madrid moved back into third place with a 1-0 victory at Mallorca.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.