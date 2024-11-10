Barcelona hit by absence of injured Yamal, loses to Sociedad in Spanish league

By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski reacts after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Sociedad and Barcelona at the Anoeta stadium, in San Sebastian, Spain, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Miguel Oses)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Miguel Oses]

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona couldn’t overcome the absence of injured Lamine Yamal and saw its seven-game winning run come to an end with a 1-0 loss at Real Sociedad in the Spanish league. The 17-year-old Lamal was ruled out before the game because of a right ankle injury. He was replaced by Fermín López and the team’s attack struggled in the Basque Country, unable to get a single attempt on target. Sheraldo Becker scored a 33rd-minute winner to move Sociedad to eighth place. Barcelona has a six-point lead over Real Madrid. Julián Álvarez scored a second-half winner as Atletico Madrid moved back into third place with a 1-0 victory at Mallorca.

