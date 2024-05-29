Barcelona hires Hansi Flick as coach on a 2-year contract after Xavi’s exit

Barcelona has hired former Germany and Bayern Munich coach Hansi Flick as the replacement for Xavi Hernández. Flick signed a two-year contract with the Catalan club. It’s the 59-year-old Flick’s first coaching job since being fired by Germany in September last year. He previously spent two years at Bayern Munich, winning the Champions League and back-to-back German league titles. Hernandez was a midfield great as a player at Barcelona. He has left after the team finished a distant second to fierce rival Real Madrid in the Spanish league this season.

