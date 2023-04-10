Barcelona held by Girona to 0-0 home draw in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has failed to rebound from its big loss to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey. It was held to a 0-0 home draw with Girona in the Spanish league on Monday. Barcelona finished with 18 shots in total but only three were on target. But the result still allowed Barcelona to increase its lead over second-place Madrid to 13 points with 10 matches remaining. Madrid lost 3-2 to Villarreal at home on Saturday. Barcelona lost 4-0 to Madrid at the Camp Nou last week in the Copa semifinals. It hadn’t lost to Madrid at home by four goals since 1963.

