Barcelona held by Girona to 0-0 home draw in Spanish league
By TALES AZZONI The Associated Press
Barcelona's Franck Kessie, second left, reacts after his teammate Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, missed a scoring opportunity during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Girona at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]
MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has failed to rebound from its big loss to Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey. It was held to a 0-0 home draw with Girona in the Spanish league on Monday. Barcelona finished with 18 shots in total but only three were on target. But the result still allowed Barcelona to increase its lead over second-place Madrid to 13 points with 10 matches remaining. Madrid lost 3-2 to Villarreal at home on Saturday. Barcelona lost 4-0 to Madrid at the Camp Nou last week in the Copa semifinals. It hadn’t lost to Madrid at home by four goals since 1963.
Barcelona's Gavi reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Girona at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski, right, attempts a shot at goal and misses in front of Girona's David Lopez, center, and Girona's Oriol Romeu during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Girona at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort
Barcelona's head coach Xavi Hernandez gestures during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Girona at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, April 10, 2023. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)