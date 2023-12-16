Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fires coach Diego Alonso

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has drawn at Valencia 1-1 in the Spanish league for a third straight game without a win across all competitions. Valencia’s Hugo Guillamón cancelled out João Félix’s opener. Third-placed Barcelona trails leader Girona by six points and Real Madrid by four before both play in this round. Athletic Bilbao beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 and closed on the top four. Sevilla fired coach Diego Alonso after the team hit a new low with a 3-0 loss at home to Getafe. Rafa Benítez’s Celta Vigo won its first home game by edging Granada 1-0.

