Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fires coach Diego Alonso

By JOSEPH WILSON The Associated Press
Valencia's Yarek Gasiorowski, right, reassures Barcelona's Raphinha after the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Valencia and Barcelona at the Mestalla stadium in Valencia, Spain, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Alberto Saiz)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alberto Saiz]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has drawn at Valencia 1-1 in the Spanish league for a third straight game without a win across all competitions. Valencia’s Hugo Guillamón cancelled out João Félix’s opener. Third-placed Barcelona trails leader Girona by six points and Real Madrid by four before both play in this round. Athletic Bilbao beat Atletico Madrid 2-0 and closed on the top four. Sevilla fired coach Diego Alonso after the team hit a new low with a 3-0 loss at home to Getafe. Rafa Benítez’s Celta Vigo won its first home game by edging Granada 1-0.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.