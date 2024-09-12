Barcelona has its spending limit increased but remains well below Real Madrid’s cap

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid remains with the Spanish league’s highest spending limit following the summer transfer window. Barcelona improved significantly but remained well bellow its rival’s cap. The league has released the costs limits for each team and Madrid’s cap has reach nearly 755 million euros. Barcelona’s limit more than doubled from 204 million euros after the winter transfer market to 426 million euros. But the Catalan club could still be in a delicate situation going into the next transfer window if it doesn’t make moves to improve its finances. Atletico Madrid is the club with the third-highest spending limit at 310 million euros.

