Barcelona grabs last quarterfinal spot in Women’s Champions League with 3-0 win in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Two-time defending champion Barcelona clinched the last quarterfinal spot in the Women’s Champions League by beating Hammarby 3-0 in Stockholm. Ewa Pajor fired Barcelona ahead with two first-half goals from close range and Aitana Bonmatí finished it off 10 minutes before the final whistle. Man City defeated St. Pölten 2-0 to keep a perfect record and lead Group D with 15 points. Barcelona is three points behind and will host City next Wednesday in the final group game. In Group C, Arsenal beat Vålerenga 3-1 to keep pressure on group leader Bayern Munich which routed Juventus 4-0.

