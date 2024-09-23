Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen is set for a long absence after serious knee injury requires surgery

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is facing a long spell on the sidelines after his club said Monday that he sustained a “complete rupture” of a tendon in his right knee that requires surgery. Ter Stegen left the field on a stretcher after getting injured in a 5-1 win over Villarreal in the Spanish league on Sunday. Ter Stegen’s right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going for a high cross into the area just before halftime. Barcelona said that surgery on Ter Stegen’s knee was planned later Monday.

