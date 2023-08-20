Barcelona gets late goals to win first official match at its temporary new home

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has needed late goals from Pedri and Ferran Torres to beat Cadiz 2-0 in the Spanish league in the first official match at its temporary new home for the season. Pedri scored in the 82nd minute and Torres in stoppage time to secure the win at the Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium in Montjuic, where the team will play while the Camp Nou undergoes an extensive makeover. It was the first win of the season for Barcelona and it came despite the absence of coach Xavi and forward Raphinha because of red cards received in the 0-0 opening draw at Getafe last weekend.

