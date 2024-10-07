Barcelona forward Ferran Torres sidelined because of thigh injury

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says forward Ferran Torres will be sidelined because of a right thigh injury sustained in the team’s victory over Alaves in the Spanish league. Torres had to be replaced five minutes into the 3-0 win on Sunday. Barcelona says “tests carried out on the first team player Ferran Torres confirm that he has an injury to the biceps femoris muscle in his right thigh. His return to training will be dependent on his recovery.” Torres has made 10 appearances for Barcelona this season, six as a starter.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.