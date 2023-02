Barcelona forward Ansu Fati out with bruised knee

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says forward Ansu Fati is sidelined by a bruised left knee. This means Ansu will likely be unavailable for Sunday’s Spanish league game at Almeria. Barcelona then visits Real Madrid on Thursday for the first leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal. Barcelona says 20-year-old Ansu was injured in training. Barcelona is also without injured midfielder Pedri and winger Ousmane Dembélé.

