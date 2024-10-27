Barcelona flying high and humiliated Real Madrid seeking answers in clasico fallout

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona entered the latest clasico as the team to beat in Spain, having played entertaining soccer from the start of the season and coming off a big win over Bayern Munich in the Champions League. And there was no letdown Saturday for Hansi Flick’s team, leaving its biggest rival Real Madrid searching for answers after being humiliated at home. With an attack that continued to click and a near-perfect defensive tactic, the Catalan club reinforced its status by routing Real Madrid 4-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium to increase its league lead and gain added momentum following an already fast start under Flick.

