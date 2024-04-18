Barcelona fined by UEFA for fans making Nazi salutes, monkey gestures at Paris Saint-Germain game

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Barcelona has been fined $26,600 by UEFA for Nazi salutes and monkey gestures by fans at a Champions League game against Paris Saint-Germain last week. UEFA says the proven charge of “racist behavior” followed images circulating of misconduct by some fans at Parc des Princes on April 10. UEFA also deferred a one-game ban on selling tickets to Barcelona fans for an away game in the Champions League next season. Barcelona won 3-2 in Paris in the first leg of the quarterfinals but was eliminated Tuesday after losing 4-1 in the home leg.

