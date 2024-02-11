Barcelona fans jeer team after high-scoring draw with relegation-threatened Granada

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has heard from its fans again after its chances of successfully defending the Spanish league title took another hit. Barcelona was jeered at home following a 3-3 draw against second-to-last Granada. The Catalan club is now 10 points behind leader Real Madrid, which defeated second-place Girona 4-0 on Saturday. Barcelona trails Girona by five points and is three ahead of fourth-place Atletico Madrid, which lost 1-0 at Sevilla. The draw is likely to add more pressure on Barcelona coach Xavi Hernández, who recently said he will not return after the end of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.