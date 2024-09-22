Barcelona extends perfect start in Spanish league with 6th win but loses Ter Stegen

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has extended its perfect start to the Spanish league season but lost goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen with a serious knee injury. Barcelona routed host Villarreal 5-1 to pick up its sixth straight victory in the competition. Ter Stegen left the match on a stretcher just before halftime after his right knee buckled when he fell awkwardly after going up for a ball crossed into the area. Robert Lewandowski scored a pair of first-half goals and Raphinha added two more in the second. Pablo Torre also scored for the Catalan club.

