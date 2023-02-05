Barcelona exploits Madrid’s stumble to open 8-point lead

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has taken advantage of Real Madrid’s earlier stumble to kick off the second half of the season with another win and enjoy its biggest lead yet at the top of the Spanish league. Madrid lost 1-0 at Mallorca and then saw Barcelona extend its 10-game winning streak in all competitions with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sevilla to open an eight-point lead over Madrid after 20 of 38 rounds. Jordi Alba, Gavi and Raphinha all scored in the second half.

