Barcelona ends Atletico’s winning run, moves closer to title

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has ended its slump to halt Atletico Madrid’s unbeaten run with a hard-fought 1-0 win in the Spanish league. The result moves the Catalan club closer to its first league title in four years. The victory halted a six-game winning streak and 13-game unbeaten run for Atletico. Diego Simeone’s team has lost ground to Real Madrid in the fight for second place. Barcelona restored a comfortable 11-point lead over Madrid with eight rounds remaining. Ferran Torres scored a 44th-minute winner at Camp Nou with a well-placed low shot from just inside the area to give Barcelona its first win after a three-match winless run. Third-place Atletico trails Madrid by five points.

