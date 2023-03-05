Barcelona edges Valencia to put pressure on Real Madrid

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has kept its title-chasing momentum by beating Valencia 1-0 and increasing its lead over Real Madrid in the Spanish league. Raphinha scored a first-half winner for Barcelona. The Catalan club missed a penalty from Ferran Torres early in the second half and then saw defender Ronald Araujo sent off. The win at the Camp Nou stadium came three days after Barcelona defeated Madrid 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. Barcelona took its lead over Madrid to 10 points. Madrid plays at Real Betis later Sunday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.