Barcelona edges Osasuna in 1st game since coach Xavi announced decision to leave. Atletico also wins

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona got back on track with a 1-0 win over Osasuna in the Spanish league in its first match since coach Xavi Hernández announced he will leave at the end of the season. Young Brazil forward Vitor Roque scored his first goal since joining the club. The 18-year-old forward scored in the 63rd minute. Xavi said he hoped his announcement would lower the stress and tension surrounding both the team and himself. But Barcelona still struggled at home against an opponent that played with 10 men from the 67th. Atletico Madrid stayed in third place ahead of Barcelona after a 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano.

