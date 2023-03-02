Barcelona edges Madrid in 1st leg of Copa del Rey semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has won the first battle against Real Madrid this month defeating its rival 1-0 at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals. It was the first of three matches between the Spanish powerhouses in the next few weeks. The rivals will also meet in the Spanish league on March 19 in Barcelona and in the return leg of the Copa semifinals on April 5. The Catalan club triumphed after an own-goal by Madrid defender Éder Militão in the first half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.