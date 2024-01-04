Barcelona edges Las Palmas with late Gundogan goal. Ramos tells fan to ‘shut up’ after Sevilla loss

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona needed a penalty kick in stoppage time to win 2-1 at Las Palmas and keep pace with leaders Real Madrid and Girona in the Spanish league. Ilkay Gundogan sent his shot from the penalty spot into the middle of the net three minutes into added time to keep Barcelona within seven points of leaders Madrid and Girona at the halfway point of the season. Sevilla lost 2-0 to Athletic Bilbao and veteran defender Sergio Ramos got into a verbal spat with a fan in his post-match interview. He told the person to “respect the fans and shut up.”

