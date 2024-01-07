Barcelona edges 4th-division club Barbastro 3-2 to reach round of 16 of Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has struggled more than expected in a 3-2 win over fourth-division club Barbastro in the third round of the Copa del Rey. It was another lackluster performance for Barcelona but enough to send the Catalan club into the round of 16. Valencia needed extra time to escape an upset against second-division Cartagena. Other topflight clubs to beat lower-division teams included Athletic Bilbao, Celta Vigo, Mallorca, Sevilla, Real Sociedad and Osasuna. The game between Villarreal and Unionistas was suspended before the start of extra time because of a power outage. The extra time will now be played on Monday. The upset of the day came when second-division club Tenerife defeated top-tier Las Palmas 2-0 in a Canary Islands derby.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.