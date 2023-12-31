Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso to undergo back surgery

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso will undergo back surgery in the coming days. Barcelona says the surgery is aimed at fixing the “problems in the lumbar region” that have kept Alonso sidelined in recent weeks. The club will give further details after the surgery is conducted. It did not give a timetable for Alonso’s recovery. Alonso has played seven games this season, four as a starter.

