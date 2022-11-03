Barcelona defender Gerard Pique announces retirement

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona defender Gerard Pique has announced his retirement at age 35. He’s a three-time Champions League winner with the club and also helped Spain win the 2010 World Cup. Pique says in a video posted on his Twitter account that “this Saturday will be my last game at Camp Nou.” He adds, “I always said that after Barcelona there will be no other club, and that is the way it is going to be.” He also helped Barcelona win eight Spanish league titles in over 600 games played for the club. Pique lost his starting job this season after Barcelona brought in new players at his position of center back. Barcelona hosts Almería on Saturday.

