Barcelona cruises into 5th straight Women’s CL semifinal

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has cruised into the last four of the Women’s Champions League for the fifth straight year by routing Roma 5-1 in the second leg of the quarterfinals. Barcelona advanced 6-1 on aggregate and will face defending champion Lyon or Chelsea in April’s semifinals. Fridolina Rolfö scored twice in the first half and Mapi León added another to make it 3-0 by the break. Asisat Oshoala and Patri Guijarro scored two more shortly after interval before Annamaria Serturini netted a consolation goal for Roma. Arsenal hosts Bayern Munich in another quarterfinal later Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.