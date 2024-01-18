Barcelona comes from behind to beat 3rd-division club Unionistas 3-1 and reach Copa quarterfinals

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona picked up the pace in the second half to beat third-division club Unionistas 3-1 and advance to the quarterfinals of the Copa del Rey. It will be the second straight last-eight appearance for the Catalan club. Barcelona was held 1-1 at halftime but improved in the second half to secure the victory with goals by Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde. The hosts had taken the lead with a beautiful one-timer by Álvaro Gómez in the 31st minute before Ferran Torres equalized for Barcelona in a breakaway in the 45th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.