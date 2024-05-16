Barcelona closer to securing second place in Spanish league after 2-0 win at last-place Almeria

MADRID (AP) — Fermin López scored both goals as Barcelona defeated last-place Almeria 2-0 to move closer to securing second place in the Spanish league. López scored a goal in each half for Barcelona. The Catalan club opened a four-point gap to third-place Girona with two rounds to go. Second place guarantees a spot in the lucrative Spanish Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Barcelona closes the league by hosting Rayo Vallecano and visiting Sevilla. Girona visits Valencia and hosts Granada. It was the third win in four matches for Barcelona. It is 14 points behind champion Real Madrid.

