Barcelona celebrates another talented teenager making a successful move from its La Masia academy

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona coach Xavi knows from his own experience that taking a chance on youngsters at the club’s famous La Masia soccer academy usually pays off. Xavi himself was a member of the academy before becoming one of Barcelona’s and Spain’s greatest players. He was an 18-year-old when given the chance to debut with the first team in a Spanish Super Cup game in 1998. So it’s no surprise that Xavi hasn’t been afraid to give opportunities to the current generation of La Masia players. The latest to get his chance was 17-year-old Marc Guiu. He scored Sunday about 30 seconds after coming on to became the youngest Barcelona player to score in his debut with the club.

