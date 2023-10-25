Barcelona beats Shakhtar 2-1 for third straight win in group stage of Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has defeated Shakhtar Donetsk 2-1 to keep a perfect record and stay on course to advance to the knockout rounds of the Champions League after two straight group-stage eliminations. Ferran Torres and Fermín López scored a goal each in the first half to help Barcelona secure its third straight victory in Group H. The Catalan club reached nine points, six more than both Shakhtar and Porto. Porto visits winless Antwerp in the other group match later Wednesday. The victory keeps Barcelona unbeaten in 13 matches overall this season, with 10 wins and three draws.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.