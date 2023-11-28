Barcelona beats Porto 2-1 to return to knockout stage of Champions League

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Portuguese duo João Félix and João Cancelo each scored a goal as Barcelona defeated Porto 2-1 to secure its return to the knockout round of the Champions League after two consecutive group-stage eliminations. It will be the first time since Lionel Messi left the club that Barcelona will be playing again in the round of 16 of Europe’s top club competition. Barcelona reached 12 points, three more than both Porto and Shakhtar, which defeated Antwerp 1-0 earlier Tuesday. The visitors opened the scoring with Pepê in the 30th but Barcelona rallied with Cancelo scoring in the 32nd and Félix in the 57th.

