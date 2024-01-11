Barcelona beats Osasuna and will play Real Madrid for 2nd straight year in Spanish Super Cup final

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Barcelona has defeated Osasuna 2-0 to set up a rematch of last year’s Super Cup final against Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia. Robert Lewandowski and Lamine Yamal scored a goal each for the Catalan club. Barcelona won last year for its first trophy with coach Xavi Hernández and without Lionel Messi. Madrid reached Sunday’s final by defeating rival Atletico Madrid 5-3 in extra time on Wednesday. Barcelona qualified for the Super Cup as the Spanish league champion a year ago. Osasuna qualified by making it to the Copa del Rey final last season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.