Barcelona beats Chelsea 1-0 in Women’s CL semis 1st leg

LONDON (AP) — An early goal by Caroline Graham Hansen has given Barcelona a 1-0 win at Chelsea in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal. Graham Hansen put Barcelona ahead just four minutes into the match at Stamford Bridge when the Norway forward cut in from the right and drilled a long-range shot into the top corner. The closest Chelsea went to equalizing was a shot by Guro Reiten that was blocked by Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze on the half-hour mark. Substitute Marta Torrejón almost grabbed a second goal for the visitors when she headed off the post in the 82nd. The second leg is on Thursday at Camp Nou.

