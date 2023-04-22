Barcelona beats Chelsea 1-0 in Women’s CL semis 1st leg
By The Associated Press
Barcelona's Caroline Graham Hansen, centre right celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Women's Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona, at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday April 22, 2023. (Bradley Collyer/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Bradley Collyer]
LONDON (AP) — An early goal by Caroline Graham Hansen has given Barcelona a 1-0 win at Chelsea in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal. Graham Hansen put Barcelona ahead just four minutes into the match at Stamford Bridge when the Norway forward cut in from the right and drilled a long-range shot into the top corner. The closest Chelsea went to equalizing was a shot by Guro Reiten that was blocked by Barcelona defender Lucy Bronze on the half-hour mark. Substitute Marta Torrejón almost grabbed a second goal for the visitors when she headed off the post in the 82nd. The second leg is on Thursday at Camp Nou.
Chelsea's Jessica Carter, left, and Barcelona's Asisat Oshoala battle for the ball during the Women's Champions League semfinal first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona, at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday April 22, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Zac Goodwin
Barcelona's Lucy Bronze, centre, recovers on the pitch after a challenge from Chelsea's Sam Kerr, right, during the Women's Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona, at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday April 22, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)
Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Zac Goodwin
Chelsea's Guro Reiten, prepares to score which is ruled out for offside, during the Women's Champions League semi-final first leg soccer match between Chelsea and Barcelona, at Stamford Bridge, London, Saturday April 22, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)