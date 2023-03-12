Barcelona beats Bilbao amid more refereeing controversy

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona needed some help from a video review to restore its nine-point lead over Real Madrid in the Spanish league. The Catalan club beat Athletic Bilbao 1-0 after the VAR disallowed an 87th-minute goal by Bilbao forward Iñaki Williams for a handball in the buildup. VAR also was used to confirm Barcelona’s winning goal by Raphinha after it was initially disallowed for offside. Barcelona remains mired in controversy over its payments to a refereeing committee official.

