Barcelona beats 10-man Sociedad 1-0 to reach Copa semifinals

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona has defeated 10-man Real Sociedad 1-0 to reach the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. Ousmane Dembélé scored the winner early in the second half to give the hosts the victory at Camp Nou Stadium. The result ended a nine-game winning streak for Sociedad. The Basque Country team played a man down from the 40th minute after Brais Méndez was sent off for a dangerous tackle on Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets. It was Sociedad’s 27th straight loss to Barcelona as a visitor. It hasn’t won at the Catalan club in 31 matches going back to 1991.

