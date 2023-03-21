Barcelona, Bayern earn wins in Women’s Champions League QF

ROME (AP) — Salma Paralluelo curled a shot into the net to help Barcelona beat Roma 1-0 in the first leg of the Women’s Champions League quarterfinals in front of a record-setting crowd. The 19-year-old Paralluelo’s strike from just outside the area in the 34th minute puts Barcelona a step away from the final four as the teams head into the second leg at Camp Nou next week. Attendance at Stadio Olimpico was 39,454 — a record for women’s soccer in Italy. Earlier, Bayern Munich beat Arsenal 1-0 in their first leg for a 13th straight win in all competitions. Lea Schuller’s header in the 39th minute at Allianz Arena separates the teams ahead of the second leg in London next week.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.