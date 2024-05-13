Barcelona back in second in La Liga after win over Real Sociedad

By The Associated Press
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates after scoring the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Real Sociedad at the Olimpic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Monday, May 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Joan Monfort]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has moved back into second place in the Spanish league after beating Real Sociedad 2-0. Lamine Yamal scored in the first half and Raphinha got an injury time goal from the penalty spot for Barça. They are a point above Girona with three rounds remaining. Real Sociedad remains in seventh.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.