Barcelona back in second in La Liga after win over Real Sociedad

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has moved back into second place in the Spanish league after beating Real Sociedad 2-0. Lamine Yamal scored in the first half and Raphinha got an injury time goal from the penalty spot for Barça. They are a point above Girona with three rounds remaining. Real Sociedad remains in seventh.

