Barcelona back in Champions League quarterfinals after 3-1 win over Napoli

By The Associated Press
Barcelona's Fermin Lopez celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League, round of 16, second leg soccer match between Barcelona and SSC Napoli at the Olympic Lluis Companys stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Emilio Morenatti]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has returned to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time in four years with a 3-1 win over Napoli. Fermín López, João Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski scored for Barcelona as it advanced 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Italy three weeks ago. Amir Rrahmani scored for Napoli as it failed to repeat its last-eight appearance from last season. Barcelona had been eliminated in the group stage the last two years and hadn’t played in the round of 16 since the 2020-21 season.

