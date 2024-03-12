Barcelona back in Champions League quarterfinals after 3-1 win over Napoli

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has returned to the quarterfinals of the Champions League for the first time in four years with a 3-1 win over Napoli. Fermín López, João Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski scored for Barcelona as it advanced 4-2 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Italy three weeks ago. Amir Rrahmani scored for Napoli as it failed to repeat its last-eight appearance from last season. Barcelona had been eliminated in the group stage the last two years and hadn’t played in the round of 16 since the 2020-21 season.

