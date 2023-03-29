Barcelona, Arsenal reach Women’s Champs League semifinals

By The Associated Press
Arsenal's Frida Maanum, center obscured, is mobbed by team-mates after scoring their side's first goal during their Women's Champions League quarter final second leg soccer match against Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium, London, Wednesday, March 29, 2023. (Mike Egerton/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mike Egerton]

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Arsenal have reached the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League. Barcelona cruised into the last four for the fifth straight year by routing Roma 5-1 in the second leg of the quarterfinals. Barcelona advanced 6-1 on aggregate and will face defending champion Lyon or Chelsea in April’s semifinals. Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 2-0 at Emirates Stadium in London to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and end the German side’s 14-match winning streak in all competitions. Arsenal will play Paris Saint-Germain or Wolfsburg.

