Barcelona, Arsenal reach Women’s Champs League semifinals

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona and Arsenal have reached the semifinals of the Women’s Champions League. Barcelona cruised into the last four for the fifth straight year by routing Roma 5-1 in the second leg of the quarterfinals. Barcelona advanced 6-1 on aggregate and will face defending champion Lyon or Chelsea in April’s semifinals. Arsenal beat Bayern Munich 2-0 at Emirates Stadium in London to overturn a 1-0 deficit from the first leg and end the German side’s 14-match winning streak in all competitions. Arsenal will play Paris Saint-Germain or Wolfsburg.

