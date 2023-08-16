Barcelona appoints former playmaker Deco as its new sporting director

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Deco is taking over as Barcelona’s new sporting director. The former Portugal and Barcelona playmaker signed a contract for the next three seasons and is already working to try to boost the squad during the current transfer window. He played for Barcelona between 2004-08, helping it win the 2006 Champions League. The 45-year-old Deco will replace Mateu Alemany, who will remain with the club only until the end of the current transfer window in September. Barcelona’s main signing this season was veteran midfielder Ilkay Gundogan from Manchester City.

